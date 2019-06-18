Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Suicide Task Force

LNP / LANCASTER, PA  Sunday, June 9, 2019  Page A7
   The new task force will develop a four-year statewide plan to reduce suicide. They say, talking about suicide with people will not provoke someone thinking of suicide to act. Also, talk to your kids ask if they are thinking of suicide. People ask me how I find PTSD people thinking of suicide. I ask people if they are a veteran or first responder or if they are thinking of suicide. They will tell you if they tried to die before. Local groups that focus on suicide prevention said they are excited to see the state mobilizing its resources to combat the growing issue, from paragraph eight.

  Lancaster County, suicides, 53,  from 2018, up more than 7% from 2010 according to yearly reports, 2017, there were 61 suicides. A Pennsylvania Youth Survey shows 16% of nearly 10,000 Lancaster County students ages 10 to 24 said they considered suicide in 2017.  The survey also showed 13% of students planned suicide, and 9% attempted it. Ask questions, don't be sorry later if you did not ask!!

For immediate help contact,
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
suicidepreventionlifeline.com
800-273-8255

If you are deaf or hard of hearing  contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at
800-799-4889

Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631 Check for your local Crisis Intervention Site and phone number. Do it now, do not wish you did earlier when it is too late?

Wherever you are if you need help dial 911, ask for help! Your life is worth saving.

Reprogram Brains

  Ten years ago a Doctor was working with a drug to help women with hot flashes, the drug is  SGB. You will hear a lot more about it in the years to come. 14 VA Hospitals are now working with PTSD suffering personnel to test the drug. After injection in the neck, the person is almost right away feeling like a huge weight was lifted off their shoulders. An injection now lasts about 6 months.  But this is just a start. Time and money will perfect the drug. Like all the problems that take lives too early, lots work must be done, many will die waiting!

 In the program they said 20 Veterans die from PTSD every 24 hours, and I was told earlier 20 First Responders die too. Since about 60% of First Responders are Veterans, we were using 42 deaths as a mark. Early April I got an E-mail stating the number is closer to 50, varying monthly. 

  We will search for more info about SGB medicine, and let you know what is happening. Like before, the Veterans and First Responders that get help will be saved and will get better help when S G B is finally figured out and ready to be administered every day. We will still seek the Veteran and First Responders that say "I need no help, I can suck it up!" I feel forever there will be a problem sending people overseas to maintain freedom, and when they return after seeing their comrades blown apart,  returning home and see the carnage here from vehicle accidents, shootings of gunmen, and many other ways of killing. 

  Yes, I joined the Navy Reserve in November 1965, my senior year in high school.  High blood pressure kept me out. Some poor soul died in my place, or like Lance Corporal Robert Quinn who was in my school class is slowly dying now from agent orange poisoning. Yes, Robert is the first service Personnel under our wing. 
  
  Stop back to find about what is being done to get this drug cleared and is saving lives.
 If you hear anything about SGB, e-mail it to me at lloydsrides@gmail.com
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Updated Raffle Prizes for 2019

One Ticket $2.00 each ticket. 14 tickets for $5.00 just sign name and phone number, on stub, put stub in jar. Drawings will be at Last Show of season, Manheim Square Cruise-in. You need not be there to get prize, but those that attend the drawing get to pick their prize. Drawing one hour before end of show.


Biker Breakfast Raffle


https://www.bombergers.com/- Hardware & Ace Rents | value $20 | Donor: Dori


Woodland Creek, 2 - Super Bright LED zoom Flashlights, one small, one large Camouflage barrels, adjustable light patterns | value $48 | Donors: Randy & Mary


Two Motorcycle Custom Painted Helmets donated by Rose Antique Car & Motorcycle Painting Manheim, Pa. Value $100.00 for pair
High Octane Rides, Steve 717-665-9609.
Steve is old school, no computer or answering machine.

First motorcycle bundle  donated by 929 Customs - Doug 717-940-6852   https://929customs.com
Leather Sissdy Bag  Value $90.00
Fingerless gloves Style  Style VL-428 Size XL   Value $5.00
Cramp Buster  Value $11.95


The BrickerVille House - $25.00 gift certificate.
breakfast-lunch-dinner, 717-625-2525
http://brickervillehouserestaurant


Manheim Twin Kiss  $20.00 gift certificate,  Donation by Mark.
Open every day! 717-665-2897


Other Raffle Prizes




Gargano's Pasta Pizza Deli - At the square East Petersburg PA
$25.00 Gift Certificate donated by Joe Gargano
https://garganospizza.com since 1978, phone: 717-569-8102

Landis Wash & Lube - 746 South Broad Street, Lititz PA
Car Wash, Oil Changes & Detailing Services, 717-625-0505
http://landiswashandlube.com/, Gift Certificate for: one Full Service Oil Change. Fluids Check, Tire Pressure Check & 4 Exterior Car Wash

VR Shinecon Virtual Reality Glasses | value  $149 | Donors: Randy & Mary

HP 12c Platinum Calculator with case & Booklet | value $80 | Donors: Randy & Mary

Craftsman pliers, 7-in Diagonal; 6-3/4 Arch Joint; 8" long, long nose pliers, Lifetime guarantee          value $36 | Donors: Randy & Mary

Tactical Flashlight | value $32 | Donors: Randy & Mary

A&M Pizza - 39 Market Square - Manheim, PA 17545 Second year donor value $20 | Donor:  A&M (Jose)

Two Cousins Pizza (Manheim) 171 Doe Run Rd. - Manheim, PA 17545 (expires 3/14/20) value $20

Knight & Day Diner - 3140Lititz Pk. - Lititz, PA 17543 | value $30

https://www.bombergers.com/- Hardware & Ace Rents | value $20 | Donor: Dori

Christian Brothers Automotive   Free oil Change blend or pure synthetic 5 qts.

  Last cruise-in and Biker Breakfast we draw winners. One hour before end of show. Date later. If you are present, you can pick your prize. Only gift certificates will be mailed if you are not there.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Friends Helping Friends - Get 25% Off at Boscovs

Friends Helping Friends Pass 25% off your purchase.

The Friends Helping Friends pass is a 25% discount shopping pass good at all Boscov locations, (not valid online) * some exclusions apply. A list of Boscovs locations is here.

Lloyds Rides, Inc. receives the whole $5.00 from sale of the pass. You can purchase the pass from us at the cruise-ins and biker breakfasts, May to September. Consumers that buy the pass must visit a Boscov store on Friends Helping Friends Day, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, to get the discount.

Friends can receive a pass by mailing a self, addressed and self-stamped envelope with $5.00 enclosed to:

Lloyds Rides,Inc.
1066 Blairton Court
Manheim,Pa.17545

Checks must clear before the pass is sent to you.

PLEASE NOTE:
You must leave the bottom stub with your information attached when you hand in the pass. That is how you qualify for four $500 shopping sprees. There is no ballot box! Thank you!
The Battle Within

The Battle Within provides a FREE 5-day program for veterans and first responders battling Post Traumatic Stress (PTS).  Participants in the program receive training and tools to begin developing healthy lifestyle changes that have been proven to reduce the symptoms of PTS.  Graduates join a community of fellow warriors who are dedicated to supporting one another, who are continuing on their path of healing, and who have made a commitment to share what they have learned with other warriors.

For more information please visit: The Battle Within
Saturday, January 5, 2019

Useful Phone Numbers for Veterans

We have a new page on our blog with useful phone numbers for veterans. You can find the page in our top menu bar or click here.
Friday, December 21, 2018

Utah Senator Stops Blue Water Navy Bill

From the VFW Action Corps Weekly:

An objection by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to passing H.R. 299, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2018, by unanimous consent on the Senate floor Wednesday has effectively doomed any chance of the bill being passed in the 115th Congress. Lee now joins Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), who objected last week due to the bill’s overall cost. Lee’s objection was because he wants to wait and see more sufficient evidence.

“We don’t need more sick veterans to prove sufficient evidence,” said VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence. “Agent Orange made Vietnam veterans sick, and science agrees that there isn’t any reason to treat so-called Blue Water Navy veterans any different than their peers who served ashore or on the inland waterways of Vietnam,” he said. “What both senators have done is fail thousands of veterans — many of whom reside in their home states. Their obstruction to this bill’s passage forsakes our nation’s promise to take care of those who were injured or made ill due to their military service. Their objections put cost above faithful and honorable service.” Read more.

The VFW is again calling on all members and advocates to demand that the Senate pass H.R. 299 before the end of the year. Make your voices heard.
Friday, November 23, 2018

PTSD Treatment Works!

Visit this site for help & resources for dealing with PTSD.
Thursday, November 15, 2018

Blue Water Navy Bill Must Pass!

I stand with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and call on @vachair and the full Senate to pass H.R. 299! Rather than continue studying the health of Blue Water Navy veterans for yet another decade while those veterans sicken and die from diseases related to exposure to herbicides, the Senate must grant long-overdue benefits to the thousands of veterans who served their country off the shores of Vietnam. http://capwiz.com/vfw/issues/alert/?alertid=80552661

 Or Call (202) 224-3121 and ask to be transferred to your Senators.
Thursday, November 1, 2018

Cards & Letters for Veterans & Deployed Military

As Veterans Day gets closer, it’s more important than ever to show our appreciation to our veterans and active duty military who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

Will you take a moment to send a card to a hospitalized veteran or deployed service member? It really means the world to them when they receive cards.

Visit this website for more information and ideas.
Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Status of MIAs from the Korean War

Throughout the Korean war, the United Nations Command regularly requested that the CPVF and Korean People’s Army (KPA) provide lists of American and allied servicemen held in their custody. Many missing servicemen never appeared on any of the lists provided.

On June 12, 2018, President Donald Trump met with North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, in the first meeting between the leaders of the United States and North Korea. The leaders signed a joint statement, including a commitment to return the remains American service members lost in North Korea.

On July 27, 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency) laboratory for identification.

Scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System use various tests, such as mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis, dental, anthropological analysis and radiograph comparison analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence, including a single identification tag that was included in the July 27, turnover.

DPAA has stated that is grateful to the government and people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and looks forward to the continued fulfillment of the commitment made by President Trump and Chairman Kim on the return and recovery of U.S. service members in North Korea.

Today, 7,677 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by North Korean officials or recovered from North Korea by American recovery teams. The names of those missing from the Korean War are recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Rosettes are placed next to names when the remains are accounted for.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for missing Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, Facebook page www.facebook.com/dodpaa or call (703) 699-1420/1169.
Re-posted from VFW Action Corps Weekly
MIA Update: This week, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced 5 new identifications, and the burial date and location for 3 previously identified servicemen. Returning home with full military honors are:
-- Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Ind., whose remains were previously identified, will be buried Oct. 27 in Greenwood, Ind. McDaniel was a medic with the 8th Cavalry Regiment Medical Company supporting the regiment's 3rd Battalion. In November 1950, his unit was engaged with enemy forces of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces (CPVF) southwest of the village of Unsan, and east of Hwaong-ri, North Korea. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 2, 1950, when he could not be accounted for by his unit. Read about McDaniel.
-- Army Sgt. James K. Park, 20, of Beaumont, Texas, whose remains were previously identified, will be buried Oct. 27 in Barry, Texas. Park was a member of Company I, 26th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division. On Nov. 23, 1944, Park was declared missing in action after being wounded while his unit was engaged in fierce fighting within the Hürtgen Forest in Germany. Soldiers from Park’s company attempted to search for him, but were prevented from doing so due to sustained fighting in the area. On Nov. 24, 1945, his status was amended to deceased. Read about Park.
-- Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. Paul D. Gilman, 19, of Belen, N.M., whose remains were previously identified, will be buried Oct. 26 in his hometown. Gilman was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded. Gilman died on the first day of the battle, Nov. 20, 1943. Read about Gilman.
-- Mr. George L. Ritter an employee of Air America Incorporated, was piloting an Air America C-123K from Udorn Airfield, Kingdom of Thailand, headed for Xienhom District, Xaingnabouli Province, Laos. The aircraft was on a routine resupply mission for U.S. Agency for International Development and was last heard from when they were northeast of Sayaboury, Laos. Search and rescue efforts were continued through Dec. 31, 1971, but no sign of the aircraft or the four crew members were found. Ritter was subsequently reported missing. Interment services are pending. Read about Ritter.
-- Merchant Marine Wiper Elvis N. Spotts was a crew member of the SS Cape Isabel, part of a convoy of three ships including the USS Grayson and the SS Cape Fear. On Feb. 22, 1944, the ships were approximately 12 miles off the coast of Tarawa Atoll. The two Merchant Marine vessels were bringing supplies to Betio Island. Spotts was electrocuted during bilge maintenance. He was unable to be revived. Interment services are pending. Read about Spotts.
-- Marine Corps Sgt. Dwight W. Randall was a member of Company C, 2nd Amphibian Tractor Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands, in an attempt to secure the island. Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and Sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded, but the Japanese were virtually annihilated. Randall died on the first day of the battle, Nov. 20, 1943. Interment services are pending. Read about Randall.
-- Navy Fireman 1st Class Angelo M. Gabriele was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits, but timely counter-flooding measures taken by the crew prevented it from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewmen, including Gabriele. Interment services are pending. Read about Gabriele.
-- Navy Fireman 1st Class Grant C. Cook, Jr. was stationed aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The battleship sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Cook. Interment services are pending. Read about Cook.
