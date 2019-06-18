LNP / LANCASTER, PA Sunday, June 9, 2019 Page A7
The new task force will develop a four-year statewide plan to reduce suicide. They say, talking about suicide with people will not provoke someone thinking of suicide to act. Also, talk to your kids ask if they are thinking of suicide. People ask me how I find PTSD people thinking of suicide. I ask people if they are a veteran or first responder or if they are thinking of suicide. They will tell you if they tried to die before. Local groups that focus on suicide prevention said they are excited to see the state mobilizing its resources to combat the growing issue, from paragraph eight.
Lancaster County, suicides, 53, from 2018, up more than 7% from 2010 according to yearly reports, 2017, there were 61 suicides. A Pennsylvania Youth Survey shows 16% of nearly 10,000 Lancaster County students ages 10 to 24 said they considered suicide in 2017. The survey also showed 13% of students planned suicide, and 9% attempted it. Ask questions, don't be sorry later if you did not ask!!
For immediate help contact,
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
suicidepreventionlifeline.com
800-273-8255
If you are deaf or hard of hearing contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at
800-799-4889
Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631 Check for your local Crisis Intervention Site and phone number. Do it now, do not wish you did earlier when it is too late?
Wherever you are if you need help dial 911, ask for help! Your life is worth saving.